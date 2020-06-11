Fight For Air Climb Buffalo goes virtual

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Fight for Air Climb Buffalo, hosted by the American Lung Association, will be held virtually for the first time in its 10 year history.

Organizers say participants from throughout Western New York and around the country will register, track their progress, and complete goals for the Fight For Air Climb from their home or community.

The event was originally scheduled for March 21 at the Main Place Tower in downtown Buffalo.

Now through July 11, organizers ask participants to stay active and choose a challenge including, climbing, running, walking, or riding.

Civilian climbers will join the Fight for Air Climb club on Strava, while local firefighters join the Fight for Air Climb Buffalo’s Robert Basil Cadillac Firefighter Challenge Club.

That’s a separate Strava Club where firefighter participants will complete activities with 50 lbs of equipment on.

Organizers will announce the top ten overall winners of the Strava Competition on July 11.

Participants can join the Fight For Air Climb Facebook group to share milestones, stories, and inspirations, organizers say.

Registration for the virtual event is $10, and participants are asked to raise $100 or more.

According to organizers, participants raising over $100 may be eligible for a t-shirt, incentive prize, social media mentions, and more.

The Lung Association will allow participants to choose a virtual bib number, and provide a printable certificate, after completing the challenges.

A list of “climb tools” is also available through the Lung Association, providing a link to suggested local trails and parks in Erie County for participants to use.

For more information, click here.

