BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fire departments from Western New York hosted a “Fill the Boot” fundraiser in honor of fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno.

Volunteer fire companies from Tonawanda and Kenmore stood at the corner of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Sheridan Drive and collected more than $43,000 in donations on Saturday.

All donations will go to Arno’s family. For more information on how to donate, click here.