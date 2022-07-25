BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Neighbors in the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood came together Monday night for their final public meeting over how to spend $10 million on revitalization efforts.

After receiving $10 million from the state’s “downtown revitalization” program, leaders have been working on 14 different projects to help improve the neighborhood.

The group will now turn to the state for final approval of its projects.

One of the things were heard a lot about in the first meeting was the need for infrastructure improvements. Sidewalk repairs, more lighting. The community was looking for more walkability and safety. The committee actually recommended additional funding for the infrastructure in response to the community input,” said Stephanie Camay of the WSP Consultant Company.

Other projects in the plan deal with improving the job market and improving access to child care.