Film Commissioner gives update on “Nightmare Alley” with high winds in the forecast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Niagara Film Commissioner Tim Clark says as of right now filming of Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” is “staying to the plan” of Niagara Square tomorrow.

Clark says the big thing weather-wise that could affect filming Thursday is the wind.

“There’s a number of cranes that will be in the air that hold the big lighting grids for the movie, and if winds are too high, its a safety issue,” Clark said. “Safety always comes first on a movie set.”

He wants to make sure the public and the movie crew are safe.

“It’s an enormous amount of people we have to keep safe,” Clark said.

They remain in tight communication with Commissioner of Buffalo Public Works Department and will adjust to whatever happens.

“This isn’t life or death were just making a movie,” Clark concluded.