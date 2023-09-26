BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It looks like many film and TV productions could get rolling again soon after a tentative deal was reached with striking writers.

Buffalo Niagara Film Commissioner Tim Clark is looking at the future in a positive light, pointing toward New York State’s Film Tax Credit program. This provides up to a 40 percent tax credit for productions filmed in New York, depending on its budget and expenses.

Clark says this program makes filming in New York more lucrative than Atlanta, Georgia, where numerous productions take place nowadays.

“It is gonna come at us at 90 miles an hour,” Clark says.

The Film Commissioner says major studios are interested in Western New York. In the past week, one was checking out the region for an upcoming production, Clark says, and another film scout will visit next week in preparation for a film that would shoot in the spring.

In recent years, Western New York has played host to the filming of movies like Nightmare Alley, A Quiet Place Part II, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

In Clark’s words, some productions that were supposed to come here, but were put on hold, have been “sort of reactivated.”

“It is getting very, very, very, very busy. Add a few more ‘verys’ in there,” Clark laughs.

On Monday afternoon, Clark joined us to talk about this, as well as the Hollywood strike. Watch the interview in the video below.