BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –Part of the Skyway will be shut down for most of the day on Saturday.

The City of Buffalo Department of Public Works (DPW) says a WAZE carpool advertising initiative will be filmed during the day.

Because of this, Route 5 from Ohio St. to Church St., along with the I-190 southbound ramp to Route 5, will be closed from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to allow themselves additional travel time during the closure.