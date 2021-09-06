Filmmakers looking for musicians for “Cabrini”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A movie being filmed right here in western New York is looking for some more talent.

According to a post by actor and casting agent Frank Rossi, there’s an urgent call for musicians.

The filmmakers are looking for male musicians for a big scene that includes a sing-along with an opera star and orchestra.

Rossi says people who play violin, cello, french horn, or other instruments are needed.

The film Cabrini tells the story of Mother Cabrini, a Roman Catholic nun who lived in New York City.

