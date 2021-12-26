Final Bills block party on Chippewa canceled, slow roll takes place instead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Throughout Bills season, businesses on Chippewa have come together to host viewing block parties for away games.

Sunday was the last away game of the regular season and the block party was canceled. But that opened an opportunity for another community engagement — the Buffalo Slow Roll took place. It’s a free and inclusive 10 mile bike ride around the city.

News 4 spoke with Slow Roll co-founder Seamus Gallivan ahead of Sunday’s “Snow Roll.” The full interview can be seen above.