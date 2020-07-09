Final round of Love Your Block Community Response Fund grant winners announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has announced the winners of the final round of Love Your Block Community Response Fund grant awards.

Grants are given in amounts up to $500 for efforts that alleviate hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The initiative is administered by the city’s Division of Citizen Services.

“While COVID-19 has impacted our community, it has not done anything to deter the spirit of helping others,” Oswaldo Mestre, Jr., director of the division, says. “I am confident that we will get through this pandemic as we succeeded in the past: By working together.”

The winners of the first round were announced on June 26, and included the following groups:

Ashland Avenue Block Club

H.E.A.L. International

Preservation Buffalo Niagara

Buffalo Resilience, Pucho, Inc.

Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc.

Freedom Gardens

Beau Fleuve Music & Arts

The Tool Library

Here are the winners of the second round of grants:

Azar Ministries – Purchasing of masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer to distribute along with hot meals for the community

Buffalo Dream Center – Purchasing supplies to hold multiple mobile food pantries while also delivering food and supplies to families

Buffalo’s Own – Funding supports purchase of hygiene care packs, produce, canned goods, etc. to residents in need

Erie Regional Housing Development Corp. (The Belle Center) – Serving the Lower West Side, funding supports purchase of materials and perishable protein for food pantry

Gallatin Ave. Block Club – Distributing food and masks throughout the community

Jes Breathe Block Club / Cancer Awareness Group – Purchasing of masks, gloves, and sanitizing wipes to be distributed to those in need

Love Alive Fellowship Church – Purchasing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including hand sanitizers and sanitizing wipes to distribute to the community

Response to Love Center – Purchasing food for distribution in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood

Trinidad Neighborhood Association Block Club – Purchasing and distribution of PPE in the community

Victory Sports – Purchasing jump ropes for kids throughout Citywide to encourage physical activity during the pandemic

Winslow Ave. Block Club #2 – Supporting a giveaway to assist families in need

“I thank all of these amazing community organizations for stepping up to lend a hand

when our community needed it most,” Mayor Brown said. “It is through exceptional efforts like these that Buffalo has earned the reputation as a City that takes care of its own, a City of Good Neighbors.”

