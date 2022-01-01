Final Shea’s ‘Hamilton’ performances canceled due to breakthrough COVID cases

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The final performances of ‘Hamilton’ at Shea’s Performing Arts Center have been canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases.
The musical’s Buffalo run came to an end Saturday afternoon after a 2 p.m. matinee.
The Saturday 8:00 p.m. and Sunday 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. shows are canceled because of breakthrough coronavirus cases, Shea’s announced in a news release.
Anyone who bought tickets through Shea’s Box Office and Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded.
If you have questions about receiving your refund, contact the box office at patronservices@sheas.org.
Performances on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday were canceled due to COVID-19 cases in the musical’s company.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
