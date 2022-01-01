Final Shea’s ‘Hamilton’ performances canceled due to breakthrough COVID cases

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The final performances of ‘Hamilton’ at Shea’s Performing Arts Center have been canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases.

The musical’s Buffalo run came to an end Saturday afternoon after a 2 p.m. matinee.

The Saturday 8:00 p.m. and Sunday 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. shows are canceled because of breakthrough coronavirus cases, Shea’s announced in a news release.

Anyone who bought tickets through Shea’s Box Office and Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded.

If you have questions about receiving your refund, contact the box office at patronservices@sheas.org.

Performances on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday were canceled due to COVID-19 cases in the musical’s company.