Final Shea’s ‘Hamilton’ performances canceled due to breakthrough COVID cases

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The final performances of ‘Hamilton’ at Shea’s Performing Arts Center have been canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases.

The musical’s Buffalo run came to an end Saturday afternoon after a 2 p.m. matinee.

The Saturday 8:00 p.m. and Sunday 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. shows are canceled because of breakthrough coronavirus cases, Shea’s announced in a news release.

Anyone who bought tickets through Shea’s Box Office and Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded.

If you have questions about receiving your refund, contact the box office at patronservices@sheas.org.

Performances on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday were canceled due to COVID-19 cases in the musical’s company.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now