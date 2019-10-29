Finalists named in 43North Startup Competition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The ten finalists have been announced in the 43North Startup Competition.
Tomorrow night, starting at 6 p.m., the companies will pitch live onstage for a share of $5 million in investment at Shea’s Performing Arts Center.
43North says it includes a top investment of $1 million and seven $500,000 investments.
Below is the full list of finalists:
- BridgeCare – Seattle, WA www.getbridgecare.com
- BridgeCare is the AI-powered co-parent: a workplace benefit lightening the load for working parents. By leveraging underutilized tax benefits, BridgeCare makes it easy and affordable for every employer to solve the overwhelming caregiving challenges that have already driven 50% of millennials to leave their jobs
- Circuit Clinical (TrialScout) – Buffalo, NY www.circuitclinical.com
- Circuit Clinical is one of the largest integrated research organizations in the U.S., and through its Clinical Services Team and patient platform TrialScout, empowers patients to choose clinical research as a care option.
- GroupRaise – Houston, TX www.groupraise.com
- GroupRaise is a marketplace that helps groups of 20-200 people make reservations at restaurants willing to donate a percentage of the sales back to a charitable cause.
- HotelsByDay – New York, NY www.hotelsbyday.com
- HotelsByDay is a marketplace offering technology and protocols that unlock hotel day room inventory and booking flexibility. With over 99,000 realized bookings in 4 years, HotelsByDay is a proven solution to increase revenues, monetize room downtime, reduce hotel customer acquisition costs, and improve guest experiences.
- Peanut Butter – Chicago, IL www.getpeanutbutter.com
- Peanut Butter helps companies offer student loan assistance as a benefit. Employers offering student loan assistance are able to hire faster, retain talent longer, and improve diversity, while making a positive impact on their employees’ financial future and contributing to the solution for America’s $1.5T student debt crisis.
- PocketSuite – San Francisco, CA www.pocketsuite.io
- PocketSuite helps any solopreneur make a living by making it easy for clients to regularly book and pay them. You can access all of your client information and schedule, book appointments, get paid, and manage your business all from a smartphone.
- Rally – New York, NY www.rally.co
- Rally is a technology platform that has moved hundreds of thousands of riders by enabling individuals to self-aggregate and create bus trips on-demand. Rally creates pop-up mass transit solutions, creating new demand for the private bus industry. In Rally’s multi-faceted marketplace, the primary beneficiaries are riders, bus operators, and events.
- Robodub – Seattle, WA www.robodub.com
- Robodub is solving the last mile logistics problem with a new patent pending drone technology. Our drones can carry multiple payloads, dynamic/shifting payloads, and can fly in harsher weather conditions. The U.S. Navy, Army, Special Ops Forces, and Air Force are among our customers.
- Strayos – St. Louis, MO www.strayos.com
- Strayos is a visual AI platform to reduce cost and improve efficiency in mining operations for optimized drill/blast and pre-excavation sub-surface object detection for infrastructure projects
- WhoseYourLandlord – New York, NY www.whoseyourlandlord.com
- WhoseYourLandlord is a SaaS platform empowering and informing the rental community through landlord reviews and housing literacy content. Our goal is to increase transparency in the residential market, and to bridge the communication gap between renters and home providers through verified reviews and through online sentiment analysis software.