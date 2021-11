BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) - This weekend is the first time in almost 20 months Canadians could attend a hockey game at the KeyBank Center. The Sabres are taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night and fans from both teams are excited about the reunion.

"It just adds to the game I think and the atmosphere," said Madison Burns who's from Buffalo. "It'll be nice to have at least a bigger crowd in there, with a little more energy for the Sabres."