Fire at Normal Avenue apartment complex causes estimated $150K in damage

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The American Red Cross is helping out two adults and four children after a fire broke out shortly after Midnight.

Buffalo fire crews say it happened at an apartment complex on Normal Avenue. There, officials say the fire caused roughly $150,000 in damage.

It’s not clear what started the fire, but News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now