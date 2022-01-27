Fire at Normal Avenue apartment complex causes estimated $150K in damage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The American Red Cross is helping out two adults and four children after a fire broke out shortly after Midnight.
Buffalo fire crews say it happened at an apartment complex on Normal Avenue. There, officials say the fire caused roughly $150,000 in damage.
It’s not clear what started the fire, but News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.
- Bills QB Josh Allen declines to be an alternate in the Pro Bowl
- Buffalo police investigating after teens shot in three separate incidents this week
- Buffalo school board unable to agree on gas card proposal to combat driver shortage
- Ben Roethlisberger announces retirement from Pittsburgh Steelers
- Big Game Bound: Super Bowl trips on the line in conference championship games
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.