BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo fire officials say a fire began at a building on Mills St. early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene just before 4:40 a.m. It’s not clear if this was a house or an apartment complex, but officials say it was a “vacant residential structure.”

Damage there is estimated at $90,000. It has been ruled an arson.

