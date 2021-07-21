Roof fire extinguished at Albright-Knox Art Gallery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fire crews extinguished a fire that broke out on the roof of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery Wednesday evening.

Construction at the art gallery has been ongoing as they work on an expansion project, including a new building. Buffalo Police say the cause of the fire “appears accidental” and is under investigation.

The communications coordinator for the gallery tells News 4 the fire didn’t enter the building and no artwork was in the building that caught fire.

Fire officials say the fire started on the roof of the building that’s under construction, “including roofing materials and debris.”

