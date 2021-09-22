Fire breaks out at building with apartments and laundromat on Broadway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire on Broadway caused an estimated $190,000 in damage overnight.

Crews responded to the scene at the corner of Liddell Street just before Midnight.

According to officials, the fire started on the second floor of the building, where there are apartments on top and a laundromat on the bottom.

Two adults are getting help from the American Red Cross as officials investigate the fire.