BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire on Broadway caused an estimated $190,000 in damage overnight.
Crews responded to the scene at the corner of Liddell Street just before Midnight.
According to officials, the fire started on the second floor of the building, where there are apartments on top and a laundromat on the bottom.
Two adults are getting help from the American Red Cross as officials investigate the fire.
Latest Posts
- WATCH: Sheriff’s deputy shows how to properly install a car seat
- Buffalo boy has international adventures in mind after twice battling cancer
- Motorcyclist goes over guardrail on Scajaquada Expressway
- Fire breaks out at building with apartments and laundromat on Broadway
- Highest COVID positivity rates in Erie County are among children
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.