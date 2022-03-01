BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around the middle of the day on Tuesday, an underground fire broke out at a National Grid substation in Buffalo.

Crews responded to the scene at Elm and Eagle streets, just a few blocks from Sahlen Field.

It didn’t take long for firefighters to bring it under control, but it caused more than $170,000 in damage.

The cause is being cited as electrical. No one was injured.