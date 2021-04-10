DEVELOPING: Crews battling fire at Philadelphia Street home in Buffalo

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo firefighters are battling a fire at a Philadelphia Street home in Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood.

According to Buffalo Fire, when crews arrived heavy fire was shooting from the attic in the two-and-a-half story home on 144 Philadelphia Street.

Officials tell us more resources have been called in to battle the blaze.

This is a developing story. News 4 will update this article as new information becomes available.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories