DEVELOPING: Crews battling fire at Philadelphia Street home in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo firefighters are battling a fire at a Philadelphia Street home in Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood.
According to Buffalo Fire, when crews arrived heavy fire was shooting from the attic in the two-and-a-half story home on 144 Philadelphia Street.
Officials tell us more resources have been called in to battle the blaze.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update this article as new information becomes available.
