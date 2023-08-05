BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A two-alarm fire broke out at a business plaza on Kensington Avenue in Buffalo Saturday afternoon, city officials confirmed.
Firefighters responded to a call on the 1400 block of Kensington Avenue near the corner of Kensington and Eggert Road just after 4:20 p.m.
According to Buffalo Fire Department officials, the fire started in the ceiling area of a laundromat in the plaza.
As of 6 p.m., crews were still at the scene battling the fire.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Justin McMullen is a Western New York native who joined the News 4 team in 2023. You can read more of his work here.