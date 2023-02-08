BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.
Firefighters responded to the Riverview Manor Apartments on Hertel Avenue just after 3 a.m., where the fire started on an upper floor.
It’s not clear what started the fire, but News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.