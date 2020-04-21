2 dead as result of fire on Minnesota Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead as the result of a fire on Minnesota Ave. in Buffalo.

Tuesday around 7 a.m., crews responded to the fire on the street’s 400 block.

The first victim, a man, was found on the building’s main floor. A woman at the scene was taken to ECMC, where she was pronounced dead.

Two other people were rescued and taken to ECMC for treatment.

Damage to the home was estimated at $150,000. Exposure damage to a neighboring home was estimated at $100,000.

It’s not clear how this fire started.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.