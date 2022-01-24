Fire breaks out on Brinkman near Walden in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shortly before 6 a.m., a fire broke out on Brinkman Avenue near Walden and Bailey in Buffalo.

It’s not clear how it started, but crews are working to figure that out. No injuries have been reported, as of 7:43 a.m.

Drivers should expect detours in the area while crews extinguish the flames and investigate.

