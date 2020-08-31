Fire destroys house on Doat Street, damages neighboring homes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An unoccupied house in Buffalo’s Schiller Park neighborhood was destroyed by fire on Monday.

Firefighters went to the scene on Doat St. near Genesee shortly before 5 a.m.

It’s not clear what caused the fire at the 2.5-story structure, but with $150,000 in damage, it’s a total loss. An emergency demolition has been requested.

The adjacent homes suffered damage, too. Damage to those neighboring structures and the contents within them added up to $80,000 total.

In one of the homes, a man was rescued. In another, three adults and two children were rescued. None of them were injured.

No injuries have been reported among the firefighters, either.

