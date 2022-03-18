BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s not clear if anyone was injured when a fire broke out in Buffalo’s Black Rock neighborhood overnight.
It happened on Reservation Street. The flames have since been put out by firefighters.
We’ll provide more information as soon as it’s available.
