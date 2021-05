BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Fire officials say they responded to the call of a fire at 795 Sycamore St. at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators say the fire started on the second floor of the occupied home and estimate the damage at $75,000.

The Red Cross assisted two adults, and one person went to ECMC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.