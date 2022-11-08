BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday, shortly before 8 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a vacant, boarded-up structure on Exchange Street.
It’s not clear what started the fire, but officials say it caused an estimated $100,000 in damage after beginning on the first floor.
Hours before the fire happened, a 32-year-old Buffalo man was shot in the same area of Exchange Street, but there is no known connection between the two events.
The shooting victim is in stable condition at ECMC, as of Tuesday morning.
