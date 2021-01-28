Fire causes $160K in damage on Northampton Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire on Northampton St. in Buffalo caused an estimated $160,000 in damage early Thursday morning.

Fire crews responded to the fire just before 4:20 a.m. It’s not clear what caused it, but officials say the fire started on the first floor of the residence.

A cat died as a result of the fire. Three adults and three children are receiving help from the American Red Cross.