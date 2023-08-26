BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire at a medical cannabis dispensary in downtown Buffalo caused roughly $40,000 in damage, city officials announced.

Buffalo Fire responded to the blaze just before 9:10 p.m. Friday. Officials said the fire started in the ceiling area of The Botanist at 192 Seneca St.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

