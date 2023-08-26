BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire at a medical cannabis dispensary in downtown Buffalo caused roughly $40,000 in damage, city officials announced.
Buffalo Fire responded to the blaze just before 9:10 p.m. Friday. Officials said the fire started in the ceiling area of The Botanist at 192 Seneca St.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
- Bronny James’ cardiac arrest likely caused by heart defect, family spokesperson says
- Fire causes $40k in damage at Buffalo medical cannabis dispensary
- How long does it take to charge a Tesla?
- Porch pirate steals package directly from FedEx driver, video shows: ‘Never seen anything like that’
- Boil Water Advisory issued for Village of South Dayton
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.