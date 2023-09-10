BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Sunday morning fire caused an estimated $105,000 in damage to a home on Buffalo’s East Side, according to city officials.

The blaze, which was a grease fire, started around 8:40 a.m. at 110 Schutrum Street. The fire began on the occupied residence’s first floor before eventually being extinguished.

The Red Cross is assisting four people as a result of the fire, and its cause is still under investigation.