BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jason Arno, the 37-year-old Buffalo firefighter who was killed while battling a fire on Main Street, triggered the “mayday” call, according to Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo.

While speaking with News 4’s Jacquie Walker, Renaldo said that Arno activated his “man down” button which triggered the mayday call and evacuation of all firefighters.

Renaldo described Arno as an “extraordinary young man” who had been apart of the fire department for about three years.

Since the fatal fire, the Buffalo Fire Department has begun accepting donations on behalf of Arno’s family.

