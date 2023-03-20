BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is working to learn more about a crash scene on Main Street near Benwood and E. Depew avenues in Buffalo.

First responders went there Monday around 5:15 a.m. At least one vehicle was involved.

Two fire companies responded, but were gone by 6:30 a.m. This section of Main Street is closed to traffic.

