Fire damages home in north Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday morning, the Buffalo Fire Department put out a fire on Huntington Avenue.
First responders were at the scene around 7:30 a.m.
Officials say the fire started on the third floor near an air conditioning unit, but the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Officials say the fire caused $40,000 in damage, but no injuries were reported.
