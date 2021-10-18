Fire damages home in north Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday morning, the Buffalo Fire Department put out a fire on Huntington Avenue.

First responders were at the scene around 7:30 a.m.

Officials say the fire started on the third floor near an air conditioning unit, but the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials say the fire caused $40,000 in damage, but no injuries were reported.

