BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Due to a fire, the Rath Building will open at a later time on Friday morning.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says an electrical panel on the 9th floor of the building briefly caught fire.

The fire has since been extinguished, “but power is only partially on,” Poloncarz says.

The building will remain closed until power is fully restored. The earliest it could open is 10:30 a.m., but the time is not certain yet.