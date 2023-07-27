BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Fire Department’s repair shop caught fire on Wednesday evening, causing $750,000 in damage.
Firefighters responded to the scene just after 5:30 p.m. The impact of the fire included extensive damage to a fire engine.
It’s not clear what caused the fire on Seventh Street near Niagara Square, but officials are looking into it.
