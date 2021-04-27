Fire displaces 11 people on W. Woodside Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Damage to a residence on W. Woodside Ave. is estimated at $225,000 after a fire started on the second floor.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 12:45 a.m. It’s not clear what caused the fire, but officials say it also caused an estimated $150,000 in exposure damage to a neighboring building.

Eight people from the original residence and three from the other one are receiving help from the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported as a result of this fire.