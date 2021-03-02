Fire on E. Lovejoy near Gold causes $350,000 in damage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A late night fire in the area of E. Lovejoy and Gold streets caused $350,000 in damage, officials say.

Buffalo fire crews responded to the scene around 11:30 p.m. There, a three-alarm fire was burning on the first floor of a multi-use building.

There are apartments on the second floor of the building. Four people are receiving help from the American Red Cross.

As of Tuesday morning, it’s not clear what caused the fire, but crews are investigating it.