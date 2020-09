BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Intense flames shot from the roof of a building on E. Utica St. early Friday morning.

The fire burned through the apartments around 2 a.m. Originally, officials had said no one was hurt, but later in the morning, they corrected this, saying it was a fatal fire.

It’s not clear if there was only one victim or more, but officials are expected to provide more information later in the day.

The building suffered $150,000 in damage.