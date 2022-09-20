BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Fire responded to the scene of a fire on Grant Street early Tuesday morning.

Officials said the fire started in the kitchen area of the commercial building. Damage is estimated at $300,000.

Fire investigators ruled the fire as accidental, involving a countertop fryer. No injuries were reported.

