BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Fire responded to the scene of a fire on Grant Street early Tuesday morning.
Officials said the fire started in the kitchen area of the commercial building. Damage is estimated at $300,000.
Fire investigators ruled the fire as accidental, involving a countertop fryer. No injuries were reported.
