BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire early Sunday morning on Maryland Street caused over $200,000 in damages and a firefighter was injured in the blaze, according to fire officials.

Crews responded to 77 Maryland Street just after 5:30 a.m., where the fire started in the rear of the occupied home.

Officials say additional exposure damage was done to 79 Maryland Street as well. In total between the two homes, an estimated $230,000 in damages were done.

One firefighter was injured and was transported to ECMC to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.