Fire on Prospect Avenue causes $185K in damage

Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo crews responded to a fire on Prospect Avenue on Friday morning.

According to officials, the fire started in the attic of a residential building and caused an estimated $185,000 in damage.

Four adults are receiving help from the American Red Cross.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

