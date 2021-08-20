Fire on Prospect Avenue causes $185K in damage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo crews responded to a fire on Prospect Avenue on Friday morning.
According to officials, the fire started in the attic of a residential building and caused an estimated $185,000 in damage.
Four adults are receiving help from the American Red Cross.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.