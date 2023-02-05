BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire on Woltz Avenue in Buffalo caused around $150,000 in damages early Sunday morning, officials said.

Buffalo fire responded to the blaze at 154 Woltz Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The fire was said to have started on the second floor of the residence.

Two people are being assisted by The Red Cross. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.