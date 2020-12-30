Firefighter and one other person injured at scene of fire on Good Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around 7:15 a.m., Buffalo firefighters responded a two-alarm fire on Good Ave.

Officials says the fire began on the second floor of the multi-family structure, and the roof ended up collapsing. In all, the damage is estimated at $225,000.

One of the people inside the building suffered minor burns and had to be taken to ECMC for treatment. Additionally, a firefighter was taken to the hospital after slipping on ice.

Good Ave. was shut down in both directions between Abbott Rd. and S. Park Ave.

The American Red Cross is assisting nine people at this time.