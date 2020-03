BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters in Buffalo made their way to North St. on Thursday morning.

The fire, which broke out at Massage Therapeutic Arts, closed North St. from Elmwood to Delaware Ave.

Officials say it began in the pantry area on the first floor and caused $500,000 in damage to the structure. Damage done to the building’s contents added up to between $150,000 and $200,000.

Fortunately, the building is not a total loss. Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.