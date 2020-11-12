Fire spreads from vehicle to building at Fillmore and E. Utica

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Thursday morning, Buffalo firefighters responded to a call about a vehicle that had caught fire.

Crews went to the scene at Fillmore Ave. and E. Utica St. around 1 a.m.

At some point, the fire spread to the building next to it. Division Chief Peter Kertzie said that because of how large the building was, it was difficult to work through the flames.

Two adults and one child call the building home, but they were able to safely escape.

It’s not clear what started the fire, but officials are investigating the cause.