Fire starts in attic on Moeller Street Monday morning

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire on Moeller Street in Buffalo caused $205,000 in damage Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene shortly after 5 a.m. They say the fire started in the attic of the multi-residence structure.

Four adults are receiving help from the American Red Cross while crews investigate the incident.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now