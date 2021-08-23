Fire starts in attic on Moeller Street Monday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire on Moeller Street in Buffalo caused $205,000 in damage Monday morning.
Firefighters responded to the scene shortly after 5 a.m. They say the fire started in the attic of the multi-residence structure.
Four adults are receiving help from the American Red Cross while crews investigate the incident.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.