BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — No one was injured after a fire broke out in Buffalo early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene on Riley St. around 2:30 a.m. There, they say a fire started in a garage and quickly spread to a 2.5-story home.

Damage to the garage is estimated at $35,000, and the house suffered $2,500 in exposure damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.