BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Last week’s four-alarm fire in downtown Buffalo, which resulted in the death of Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno, also caused millions of dollars in damages, according to local fire officials.

A City spokesperson on Sunday confirmed to News 4 that the Main Street fire caused an estimated $2.6 million worth of damages. The fire started in a three-story commercial building in Buffalo’s Theatre District, which housed a costume shop on its ground floor.

Arno’s cause of death has not been determined, as the fire remains under investigation. The Buffalo Fire Department is accepting donations on behalf of Arno’s wife and 3-year-old daughter.