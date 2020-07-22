Firearms instructor admits to defrauding state and students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A firearms instructor from South Wales has admitted to defrauding the state and students, and falsifying firearms training course completions.

Dennis Brennan, 66, owned and directed the Peace Officer Training Academy in Buffalo.

Attorney General Letitia James says Brennan failed to provide proper security and peace officer training courses and submitted fraudulent documents to the state.

Between 2016 and 2019, Brennan would sometimes accept payments, but provide students with fraudulent completion certificates after not requiring them to fire their weapons or provide training on safe and proper use of firearms.

Tuition amounted to more than $1,000 per student.

Brennan pleaded guilty to offering a false instrument for filing and scheme to defraud. It was ordered that Brennan’s firearms license be revoked and his weapons be surrendered.

He will be sentenced on September 21.

“We won’t tolerate those who put greed over the safety of our communities,” Attorney General James said. “By enabling individuals to have guns without adequate training and clearance, Dennis Brennan put others at risk. I will continue to fight to uphold measures designed to protect our communities from gun violence.”

