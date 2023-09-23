BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was an emotional moment as fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno’s 4-year-old daughter Olivia made her way to the pitcher’s mound. She threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Saturday’s Bisons game.

With her uncle Delton Arno by her side, 4-year-old Olivia Arno bravely threw out that first pitch.

Her father, Jason Arno, tragically died in March while battling a fire on Main Street in Buffalo.

“It brought tears to my eyes,” said Delton Arno. “All the support that comes from the team and seeing the FAM Foundation’s banner on that giant screen was enough for me.”

Jason Arno’s brother Delton said Saturday was a nice reminder that Buffalo is still fully behind his family.

He told us this is a day his niece Olivia will never forget.

“Even at age four, I’m sure she’ll remember all the faces and the wide-open field and that throw,” added Delton Arno. “And I know that one day we’ll be able to show her how much of a hero her father was.”

The FAM Foundation, also known as the Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation, connects first responders and their families with the resources they need.

Proceeds from Saturday’s game were donated to the non-profit.

“Jason was so proud to be from Buffalo,” said Michael Forero, vice president, Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation. “He was so proud to be a Buffalo firefighter. So, when he became a firefighter he wanted to give back to the community. And this is our opportunity to give back to the community, and this is our opportunity to continue his legacy, and give back to the community that he ultimately sacrificed his life for.”

We spoke with one woman who purchased a FAM Foundation t-shirt at Sahlen Field.

She said this is her way of showing support for the Arno family.

“When Jason Arno passed away it was heartbreak for all of the city, said Shannon Cervi. “But, to know his daughter was throwing out the first pitch today, I really wanted to be here for her and to support the Arno family and all the Buffalo firefighters.”

For more information about the Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation, click here.