Firefighter recovering after suffering injuries in Cedar St. fire

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo firefighter is recovering from injuries he suffered in a house fire on Cedar St.

The fire happened at a vacant home on Sunday, but it’s not clear what started it.

Overall, the fire caused $150,000 in damage.

