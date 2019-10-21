Firefighter recovering after suffering injuries in Cedar St. fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo firefighter is recovering from injuries he suffered in a house fire on Cedar St.
The fire happened at a vacant home on Sunday, but it’s not clear what started it.
Overall, the fire caused $150,000 in damage.
